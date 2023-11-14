'Outsider' Kriti Sanon opens up about nepotism in Bollywood

By Tanvi Gupta 06:14 pm Nov 14, 202306:14 pm

This is what outsider Kriti Sanon had to say about nepotism

Kriti Sanon, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2014, was recently awarded the National Film Award for Mimi (2021). Over her nine-year career, Sanon—as an outsider—has consistently faced questions about nepotism. In a recent conversation with Vogue India, the actor opened up about the ongoing debate and discussed ways to make the industry more welcoming for talented individuals "who may not have connections but possess exceptional skills."

Why does this story matter?

In Bollywood, the term "nepotism" has emerged as a "dirty" word. It implies that individuals who don't come from influencing film families have fewer opportunities. The conversation intensified following the tragic suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, with allegations of depression. This event sparked widespread criticism of Bollywood biggies, accusing them of sidelining a talented actor, ultimately holding them responsible for the circumstances that led to Rajput's untimely death.

'Slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting toward talent...'

Sanon asserted that the entertainment world should prioritize offering equal chances for everyone. "If you're launching someone from the industry, make sure you're also giving space to someone who doesn't belong but is probably more talented." She recognized that this shift would occur gradually, noting, "Slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting toward talent and scripts rather than stars and big names."

What's next after National Award win for Sanon?

Having recently secured the highest film honor, the Ganapath actor revealed in the interview, that her mind is grappling with the question: "What's next?" In her search for answers, she confides in her diary. "I've seen a lot of videos on vision boards and manifesting that say that if you believe something can happen, it will. But with me, I've realized that if I desperately chase a particular milestone, it just doesn't happen."

Meanwhile, here's a look at Sanon's upcoming projects

Sanon, fresh from her appearance in the movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, is set to grace the silver screen in an upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Shahid Kapoor. She's also gearing up for the film The Crew, where she will share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Breaking new ground, Sanon has ventured into production, launching her banner named Blue Butterfly Films. Her inaugural production, titled Do Patti, features a collaboration with Kajol.