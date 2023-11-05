Athiya Shetty's birthday: Interesting facts her fans should know

Athiya Shetty's birthday: Interesting facts her fans should know

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:15 am Nov 05, 202302:15 am

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut with 'Hero' in 2015

Athiya Shetty, who made her debut with Hero (2015), is only three films old in the industry but is popular nonetheless. The actor, now married to Indian men's cricket team vice-captain KL Rahul, often serves major fashion goals, taking the internet by storm. On her 31st birthday on Sunday (November 5), we bring you some lesser-known facts from her personal and professional lives.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were her school seniors

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are seniors to Shetty in the film industry, but did you know they were her school seniors too? According to reports, Shetty completed her schooling at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Kapoor and Shroff have also studied in the same school and were two years senior to her.

Father-daughter duo's debut movies released on same date

Whether you call it a mere coincidence or a planned event, Shetty's debut film was released on the same date as her father and actor Suniel Shetty's first movie. His maiden movie Balwaan was released in the theaters on September 11, 1992. Exactly 23 years after this, his daughter's debut movie Hero was also released on the same date in 2015. Interesting, isn't it?

Father wasn't her inspiration for becoming actor

You may think that Shetty decided to become an actor after her father and the stardom he held in the '90s (and even today). But, interestingly, her acting inspiration didn't come from the Mohra actor. In fact, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who reportedly inspired her to take up acting after she visited the sets of Umrao Jaan in 2006.

She studied filmmaking before beginning career

After completing her schooling in India, Shetty reportedly went abroad to pursue a degree in filmmaking. The 31-year-old actor is an alumna of the prestigious New York Film Academy. In fact, she is also a trained dancer. According to reports, Shetty joined choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's dance academy in Mumbai to train herself in dancing.