Happy birthday, Ehsaan Noorani: Popular albums by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:31 am Oct 12, 2023

Music composer-guitarist Ehsaan Noorani turned 60 years old on Thursday (October 12)

Ehsaan Noorani is one of the most celebrated music composers and guitarists in the Hindi film industry. He along with Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa, forms the much-loved music composer trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (SEL). As Noorani celebrates his 60th birthday on Thursday (October 12), we bring you SEL's finest music albums to date.

'Dil Chahta Hai'

In the history of Hindi road trip songs, there's yet to be a number that beats Dil Chahta Hai. Apart from the title track, every other song from the movie was equally good and is loved to date. Be it the peppy Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, the soothing Kaisi Hai Ye Rut, or the heartbreaking Tanhayee, each song is a beautiful and melodious composition.

'Lakshya'

Another great album that was helmed by the trio is Lakshya. All songs from Farhan Akhtar's second directorial venture, which was released in 2004, have created a space in the listeners' hearts. With Javed Akhtar writing the lyrics, SEL gave us songs such as Lakshya, Agar Main Kahoon, Main Aisa Kyu Hoon, and others. But the best from the album is Kitni Baatein.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

SEL won a National Film Award for Nikkhil Advani's directorial debut Kal Ho Naa Ho. The film marked the first collaboration between Karan Johar and SEL. Though its title track, sung by Sonu Nigam, is the most popular from the movie, interestingly, Johar obtained the copyright of Roy Orbison's Oh, Pretty Woman and incorporated it in the song Pretty Woman.

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

SEL received many accolades for their film albums including an IIFA Award for Best Background Score for the 2013 movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Prasoon Joshi joined the film as a lyricist, penning songs such as Zinda, Mera Yaar, O Rangrez, and Slow Motion Angreza, among many others. Mahadevan's son Siddharth Mahadevan sang Zinda and the title track's rock version.

'My Name Is Khan'

After Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna's successful albums, SEL and Johar came to work again for the latter's 2010 directorial My Name Is Khan. Among the many songs from the movie that went on to become a hit, the three much-loved songs are Sajda, Tere Naina, and Noor-E-Khuda. SEL's Mahadevan sang at least three songs for the movie.