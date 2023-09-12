Happy birthday, RM: Tracing the inspiring journey of BTS's leader

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 12, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

BTS leader RM celebrates his 29th birthday on Tuesday

BTS's leader, RM—born Kim Nam-joon—stands as a lyrical genius, having woven enchanting verses replete with wordplay and emotional depth. Starting as an underdog lyricist, RM—who debuted with BTS in 2013—has emerged as one of the most influential figures worldwide. On his 29th birthday on Tuesday, we take a look at his journey who played a pivotal role in reshaping the K-pop industry.

Early life and humble beginnings

Hailing from Ilsan, South Korea, RM developed a passion for melodies from an early age. He became an ardent lover of hip-hop beats, notably sparked by Epik High's Fly during his fifth-grade year. Further, his schoolteacher introduced him to the American rapper Eminem—igniting his fervor for the art of lyricism. By the time he reached the seventh grade, he had already started composing songs.

RM is one smart cookie. Here's how!

With an IQ of 148, RM was a certified genius in his school days! Yet, the rapper's journey extended beyond academia. In 2007, while still a middle school student, he—with the aid of Adobe Audition (then known as Cool Edit)—crafted his inaugural self-composed recording. Subsequently, in 2008, he stepped onto the stage for his first live performance, marking the beginning of his musical career.

When RM released music under the name, Runch Randa

Before his meteoric rise with BigHit Entertainment—RM was an underground rapper, who unveiled his creations under the pseudonym Runch Randa. In a candid revelation during one of the episodes of The MapleStory Originals, RM shared, "I was looking to come up with a name back in 2007...and I had a friend with whom I shared a MapleStory account...and the character's name was Runch Randa."

RM's journey to greatness with BTS—here's how it all started

In 2009, RM auditioned for Big Deal Records. Although he sailed through the first round; in the second round he forgot the lyrics, leading to his initial setback. In 2010, RM auditioned for BigHit Entertainment, a decision that would ultimately alter the course of his life. At just 16 years old, RM received an offer from CEO Bang Si-hyuk to join the record label.

When he chose the name, Rap Monster

During his idol trainee days, RM—inspired by San E's Rap Genius—crafted a song that featured the phrase "Rap Monster." Captivated by the sound of the name, RM decided to keep the moniker. In 2017, he decided to shed "Rap Monster" and embrace "RM" due to the realization that "Rap Monster" no longer encapsulated the essence of who he had become as an artist.

Quick look at his solo ventures

In 2015, RM unveiled his eponymous debut mixtape. With this release, the rapper channeled his emotions of anger and profound weariness into every track. Three years later, RM returned with Mono—a soothing and introspective masterpiece. Mono became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in the US at that time. In 2022, BTS's leader made his official solo debut, with the release of Indigo.

