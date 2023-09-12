'Kasamh Se,' 'Bol Bachchan': Prachi Desai's notable projects

September 12, 2023

Happy birthday, Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai is one of those actors who have been able to successfully transition from TV to Hindi cinema and have garnered love and respect for their work in both mediums. Last year, she was seen in Forensic, and her upcoming projects include Dhootha and Silence 2. While we wait for them, let's revisit her most notable projects on her 35th birthday.

'Kasamh Se'

Kasamh Se was the show that introduced Desai to viewers and she played the lead in this drama bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The story revolved around three sisters: Bani, Piya, and Rano, and Desai essayed Bani, the eldest. Ram Kapoor, Sudha Shivpuri, Roshni Chopra, Gurdeep Kohli, and Vivian Dsena were also seen in this drama that ran from 2006 to 2009.

'Rock On!!'

Desai entered Bollywood with the musical drama Rock On!! where she shared the screen with Farhan Akhtar, Shahna Goswami, Purab Kohli, and Arjun Rampal. She played Sakshi Shroff, the wife of Aditya Shroff (Akhtar). For her performance, Desai earned a nomination in the Best Female Debut category at the Filmfare Awards, and in 2016, Desai reprised her role in the sequel Rock On 2.

'Bol Bachchan'

While Rohit Shetty's action comedy film Bol Bachchan is best remembered for Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan's camaraderie, Desai was an important part of the film, too. She played Radhika, the fierce and stubborn sister of Prithviraj Raghuvanshi (Devgn), and the love interest of Abbas Ali, played by Bachchan. The film was a critical and commercial success and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'

Remember the time when Mohit Chauhan's Pee Loon from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai—filmed on her and Emraan Hashmi—was a rage on the radio and seemed to hijack the music channels on TV? Those were the days. In this Milan Luthria directorial based on the mafia industry, Desai played Mumtaz, and her character was reportedly based on gangster Dawood Ibrahim's wife Mehjabin Shaikh.

