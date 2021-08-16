Prachi Desai joins Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Forensic'

Actor Prachi Desai is set to star in filmmaker Vishal Furia's upcoming thriller 'Forensic'

Actor Prachi Desai is set to star in filmmaker Vishal Furia's upcoming thriller Forensic, featuring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey. Furia said that the 32-year-old actor plays a crucial part in the movie. Desai, who was recently seen in the ZEE5 thriller Silence... Can You Hear It? opposite Manoj Bajpayee, said that she is excited to join the cast of Forensic.

Prachi Desai

Can't wait to get on set and start shooting: Desai

Desai said in a statement, "I have always admired Radhika and Vikrant's work and I am so happy to be working with them." "Feeding off each other's energies while adhering to the vibe of the film and the story is what makes a film great. I can't wait to get on set and start shooting with them," she added.

Vishal Furia

I am happy to have Desai join the cast: Furia

"She has this intrinsic charm that makes her effortlessly sync with the story. The film will see her in a fresh light and I am so happy to have her join the cast," Furia said. Forensic has been produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Information

Desai's casting was key to the film: Producers

Massey, who started filming for the project on Monday, posted a picture of clapboard on Instagram. Meanwhile, Mukut and Bangla, in a joint statement said, Desai's casting was key to the film.

Further Details

'Took us weeks to find right one for the part'

The statement said, "It took us several weeks of brooding to find the right one for the part." "By its very nature, thrillers are such that every piece of the puzzle makes the full picture. We were looking for an assured actor who'd lend depth to the story and our search ended with Prachi," the statement read.