'Kohrra' actor Barun Sobti celebrates his 39th birthday on Monday

The Netflix crime drama series Kohrra, which premiered in July 2023, has taken social media by storm, largely owing to compelling performances by Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti. Sobti's presence in various iconic TV series is a testament to his incredible acting prowess to seamlessly transition between diverse characters. On his 39th birthday on Monday, let's revisit his memorable TV roles and incredible performances.

'Shraddha' (2009-10)

Sobti embarked on his acting journey in 2009 with Star Plus's series Shraddha as the male lead, Swayam Khurana. Interestingly, his entry into the show—set against the backdrop of Ujjain—happened approximately two months after its launch. During a candid conversation with Zoom in 2021, Sobti shared that he believes he was "horrible" in his debut show, which went off the air in three-and-a-half months.

'Dill Mill Gayye' (2010)

If you've seen the romance drama Dill Mill Gayye, you might recall seeing Sobti in a brief negative role in the medical drama show that aired on Star One from 2007 to 2010. Sharing the screen with actors like Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget, Sobti entered the show in 2010 as Dr. Raj Singh, a drug addict entangled in a complex love triangle.

'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai' (2010-2011)

In a sharp departure from his previous roles, Sobti graced Sony Entertainment Televisions﻿'s Baat Hamari Pakki Hai (2010-11), portraying the character of Shravan Jaiswal-Madhura. The actor embodied a role characterized by his laziness and irresponsible behavior. While the series itself might not have made a substantial mark, Sobti managed to leave a lasting impression with his undeniable charm and captivating, expressive eyes.

'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' (2011-12)

Let's face it, Sobti became a national crush when he assumed the character of Arnav Singh Raizada in the uber-popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? opposite Sanaya Irani. The narrative centered around the lives of Arnav, a business tycoon, and Irani's Khushi, a middle-class girl from Lucknow. Even after a decade since its original broadcast, the show still enjoys a dedicated fanbase.

Quick look at Sobti's digital ventures

What truly sets Sobti apart is his dedication to striving for excellence! After making a notable impact in the TV industry, he seamlessly transitioned into the digital series world with Tanhaiyan (2017) and expanded his presence with his role in The Great Dysfunctional Family in 2018. His repertoire boasts an array of noteworthy series, including Asur, Halahal, Badtameez Dil, and, most recently, Kohrra.

