Entertainment

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 01, 2023 | 01:48 pm 3 min read

Every 'Spy Kids' film ranked, according to IMDb ratings

The young protectors of our world are returning on Netflix! The makers on Monday unveiled the first trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon—the latest installment in the uber-famous franchise—which will begin streaming on Netflix from September 22 onwards. With a new generation of spy kids about to steal the spotlight soon, we rank every Spy Kids movie from best to worst, according to IMDb ratings.

But first, know more about the new 'Spy Kids' movie

Robert Rodriguez—the filmmaker responsible for giving the world young spies—returns to the director's chair after over a decade with the new Spy Kids film. In addition to directing all the films in the beloved franchise, the filmmaker has also developed the animated series Spy Kids: Critical for Netflix. The new part features Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez as the parents of the new spies.

Take a look at the trailer here

'Spy Kids' (2001) - 5.6/10

When it comes to the original Spy Kids, it holds a special place that can't be surpassed. Upon its release in 2001, the film—which offered a refreshing take on the espionage genre—became a commercial success, grossing $147M worldwide. It featured Daryl Sabara as Juni Cortez and Alexa PenaVega as Carmen Cortez, who became the iconic siblings in Hollywood's cinematic history.

'Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams' (2002) - 5.3/10

The second installment, Island of Lost Dreams, successfully continued the winning formula that made its predecessor a hit. Packed with wild sci-fi plotlines and classic family-friendly drama, the endearing siblings—Carmen and Juni—with their gang returned with delightful surprises and unexpected twists. The highlight of the second installment is the titular island of giant hybrid animals and unearthly creatures, which packs a few good laughs.

'Spy Kids 3: Game Over' (2003) - 4.3/10

Spy Kids 3 may not have received the highest ratings from IMDb (4.3/10) or Rotten Tomatoes (45%)—but it still stands as an entertaining watch. Featuring Sylvester Stallone as the Toymaker, the film is rated low because of its absurd action sequences and CGI flaws. This time the mayhem is caused due to a virtual reality-based game, Game Over—where the real world is at stake.

'Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World' (2011)—3.5/10

At the bottom lies the franchise's fourth installment, All The Time in the World—released in 2011—after a decade-long break. Rodriguez returned to direct this adventure with fresh faces, including Jessica Alba and Joel McHale as the parents of the new spy kids, Rebecca (Rowan Blanchard) and Cecil (Mason Cook). The film, which centered on an "apocalyptic scheme involving time control," lacked the essential spark.

