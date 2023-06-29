Entertainment

Written by Namrata Ganguly June 29, 2023 | 09:30 am 2 min read

If you disliked HBO's 'The Idol,' five series you can watch instead

HBO's latest American drama series The Idol was recently released and received mixed reviews from netizens. It follows a pop idol (Lily-Rose Depp), her complicated relationship with a cult leader (Abel Tesfaye/The Weeknd), and the dark world of music and stardom in between. If you disliked the series, here are five series you can watch which are along similar lines but were executed better.

'Euphoria'

The American teen drama series starring Zendaya in the lead is another HBO product from one of the creators of The Idol, Sam Levinson. It gained massive acclaim for the actors and the cinematography. The story revolves around a troubled teenager struggling with addiction and delves deeper into topics of relationships, sexuality and identity, mental health issues, dating violence, and infidelity, among others.

'Bojack Horseman'

The animated adult black comedy series premiered on Netflix in 2014 and ran for six seasons till 2020. Bojack Horseman received critical acclaim and positive reviews from audiences for its realistic portrayal of mental health issues, trauma, addiction, self-destructive behavior, racism, sexism, teen pregnancy, and sexuality. It follows the rise and fall of the titular character, Bojack Horseman, a popular actor in the 2000s.

'Girls5eva'

The American musical comedy series premiered in May 2021 and is awaiting its third season to release on Netflix. The series follows four women who are part of a group named Girls5eva that saw peak success in 2000 before becoming a one-hit-wonder. Later, they come together to try to rediscover musical success while living their own unfulfilled lives.

'Daisy Jones & the Six'

This is another American musical drama on Amazon Prime Video which is worth a watch. Based on the best-selling 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the documentary-style series is set in the '70s that follows the rise and fall of the "fictional titular rock band with a series of interviews with the members and footage of concerts and recording sessions."

'Mood'

This British musical drama premiered on BBC in March 2022. It revolves around an aspiring 25-year-old female musician and rapper who explores the world of social media and gets involved in the business of sexual transactions with a new friend after losing her partner and leaving home. Similar to The Idol, Mood also explores the exploitative aspects of fame and its repercussions on individuals.

