Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' teaser to be out on Tuesday

Written by Isha Sharma July 09, 2023 | 02:23 pm 3 min read

'OMG 2' teaser will be out on Tuesday

It's raining teasers and trailers in Bollywood! After Shah Rukh Khan announced that Jawan﻿'s trailer will be out on Monday morning, now, Akshay Kumar has revealed that OMG 2's teaser will be released on Tuesday. It is the spiritual sequel to his successful 2012 drama OMG: Oh My God!, costarring Paresh Rawal. OMG 2 will release on August 11, locking horns with Gadar 2.

Why does this story matter?

Oh My God—directed by Umesh Shukla—made a mark due to the way it uprooted religious fanaticism and extremism and attacked self-styled godmen across all religions. It starred Rawal as an atheist businessman, while Kumar appeared as Hindu god Krisha; his look and styling were designed to make him appear modern and urban. OMG 2 has been helmed and written by Amit Rai.

Khiladi Kumar shared another motion poster as Lord Shiva

Kumar uploaded a motion poster on Sunday showing him as Lord Shiva—with rudraksha on his neck, tripund on his forehead, and black-brown locks flowing down his shoulders. Reportedly, the teaser release was earlier scheduled for Monday but has been re-scheduled to make space for Jawan's trailer. Several fans responded with best wishes, while others said they had been awaiting OMG 2 since their childhood!

Learn more about the film's cast

OMG 2 co-stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Pankaj Tripathi. Arun Govil is also speculated to be part of the cast, and so is Govind Namdev, who also essayed a significant role in the predecessor. Gautam Dhar earlier said about OMG 2, "People can expect a subject that has not been explored or discussed yet. The subject is extremely pivotal...for our society, for our future."

Are you rooting for 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2'?

After a series of back-to-back commercial and critical disasters last year, OMG 2 is finally Kumar's chance to redeem himself. He has been yearning for a hit, and since OMG! was loved immensely in 2012, its sequel is expected to strike gold, too. However, Sunny Deol's patriotic drama Gadar 2—a classic in its own right—cannot be taken lightly, either.

Roundup of Kumar's upcoming films across genres

Coming to Kumar's work calendar, he continues to be the busiest man in B-town. OMG 2 aside, he has Soorarai Pottru﻿'s Hindi remake (February 16, 2024), biographical drama Capsule Gill (tentative title), action drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Eid 2024), and Housefull 5 (Diwali 2024) in the pipeline. He's also expected to headline Hera Pheri 3, though there's no sight of an official announcement.

