How SRK's bombastic 'Jawan' tweet made people explore dictionaries!

Written by Isha Sharma July 09, 2023 | 01:19 pm 3 min read

'Jawan's trailer will be out on July 10

On Saturday night, Shah Rukh Khan finally put an end to all speculations and confirmed that Jawan's trailer will be out at 10:30am on Monday. After that, the trailer will reportedly be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One on Wednesday. However, Khan used the word "prevue" instead of "trailer" in the announcement, making people grab their nearest dictionaries right away!

Why does this story matter?

In Bollywood, the usual way to advertise a film is first to release a teaser and then the film's trailer. Songs can be released at any time during the promotional window (sometimes even after the movie releases). Jawan, however, has opted for an entirely different route by not releasing any song or teaser and directly greeting the viewers with prevue or trailer.

But first, check what SRK posted

SRK uploaded a motion poster on Saturday with the caption (in Hindi and English), "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon..." "#JawanPrevueOnJuly10," he added. The caption indicates SRK will be playing a character with shades of gray, one standing on an ethical and moral quandary. The action drama, helmed by Atlee, will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

People searched 'prevue' meaning right after SRK's tweet was out

While many are rejoicing at SRK's announcement, some are wondering what the word "prevue" means! One tweet read, "For those wondering, prevue is simply an alternative form of preview," while another took a slight dig at Red Chillies Entertainment, "I thought they did a mistake in writing preview again but this time they were right." Another posted the definition and said, "Yes, I googled."

Here's how a fan felt after the tweet!

What does the actual definition say?

Vocabulary.com defines the word "prevue" as follows, "An advertisement consisting of short scenes from a motion picture that will appear in the near future." Ad, advertisement, trailer, and preview are some synonyms. Per reports, the Jawan prevue is expected to be about 2:15 minutes long.

'Jawan': Cast, plot, SRK's tentative role

Jawan is a pan-Indian project, and co-stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and reportedly Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance. King Khan might be seen playing dual roles in the film. Reportedly, one of his characters will be a senior R&AW officer, and the other one will be a notorious gangster. SRK has earlier played double roles in Fan, Duplicate, and Paheli, among others.

