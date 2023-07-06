Entertainment

Before 'Jawan's trailer, dissecting its unconventional marketing strategy

'Jawan's trailer will release on July 12

At long last! The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will reportedly be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be released in Indian theaters on July 12. The trailer will be available in all formats, including the one that offers the best quality: IMAX. With this move, Jawan has made its plans clear—it's going the unconventional route. How?

No teaser but directly a trailer is unheard of

While the news has certainly amped up the excitement of SRK's fans, it's important to note that hardly any film ever releases its trailer without a teaser. Jawan rolled out an introductory teaser last year, but we haven't seen any clip post that, so, surprisingly, we'll be directly greeted with the trailer of the Atlee directorial on July 12! Jawan releases on September 7.

No songs are out yet, either

Jawan's mammoth hype is the result of SRK's indisputable stardom and the team is planning to encash upon this opportunity. SRK's craze is such that people will flock to the theaters even if there is zero on-ground promotion by him and the rest of the cast. Interestingly, Jawan has not released any song/a song's glimpse, either, and we'll need to wait longer for it.

Promotions through SRK's Twitter interactions?

The only way in which the film is being promoted—if at all—is through SRK's frequent chat sessions on Twitter, where he has responded to several fans' questions about the movie. Though "King" Khan has been careful enough not to give away anything about the plot, he has shared his experience of working with co-star Nayanthara, and director Atlee, among others. Will that suffice?

'Pathaan's strategy was not too different

If you turn the clocks back to six months ago, you would remember that Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, too, adopted a similar approach. SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham didn't partake in any interview or any other promotion before the spy thriller was released on January 25. However, this didn't cast any adverse impact on the YRF production at all, and Pathaan was a blockbuster.

