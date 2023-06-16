Entertainment

Netflix TUDUM 2023: What to expect from the event

Written by Isha Sharma June 16, 2023 | 05:57 pm 2 min read

Here's what to expect from Netflix's fan event TUDUM

Netflix's popular global fan event TUDUM is slated to take place in Brazil on Saturday (June 17) and will be available for streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel. When the teaser was released a few days ago, it teased announcements about a number of projects such as All the Light We Cannot See, The Archies, Wednesday, and Squid Game, among others. Here's what to expect.

The event will be adorned by several global celebrities

The event will take place in Sao Paulo and begin at 1:30pm PST (2:00am on Sunday IST). Per Netflix's website, it will "feature exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of your favorite series, films and games." Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargreve, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, and Zack Snyder are some celebrities who'll be a part of the event.

Take a look at some popular projects awaiting announcements

Apart from the aforementioned titles, we can expect teasers/trailers/first looks/behind-the-scenes footage/release dates/new season announcements of Squid Game: The Challenge, You, Elite, Queen Charlotte: The Bridgerton Story, Extraction 2, Bridgerton, Emily In Paris, Lift, Berlin, Love Is Blind, Love Is Blind: Brasil, Too Hot To Handle 2, Back to 15, Cobra Kai, Never Have I Ever, Heartstopper, and 3 Body Problem, among others.

Some other shows and movies are in the queue, too

In addition to the projects mentioned above, some other popular titles that are awaiting updates at TUDUM include The Witcher, The Queen's Gambit Chess, They Cloned Tyrone, Through My Window: Across The Sea, Outer Banks, The Chosen One, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sintonia, Rebel Moon, One Piece, Fubar (which debuted on the streamer recently), Stranger Things, and Heart of Stone.

Keep an eye out for Bhatt and 'The Archies'

From India, Bhatt will be a part of TUDUM to talk about her Netflix film Heart of Stone. It will mark her Hollywood debut and co-stars Dornan and Gadot. In addition to that, we can expect either a full-fledged trailer or the release date of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, among others.

