'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers receive backlash for reported 'Pasoori' remake

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 21, 2023 | 02:15 pm 2 min read

'Sacrificing another classic': Pakistani Twitter users criticize 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers for 'Pasoori' remake

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. If reports are to be believed, before its theatrical debut on June 29, the makers are considering a surprise for fans—a remake of the Pakistani song Pasoori. However, this news hasn't gone down well with Pakistani fans, who wish to "protect the song from Bollywood."

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that the film has attracted negative publicity. Earlier, Kartik-Kiara were trolled for recreating a moment from the latter's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Further, the film received backlash for its original title, which was Satyanarayan Ki Katha, with people objecting to the use of a Hindu deity's name. The title was later renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

'Pasoori' remake will be shot in Mumbai: Reports

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the popular song Pasoori topped the charts and became the most-searched song on Google in 2022. Speaking of the remake, the lead pair will reportedly shoot the video on Wednesday in Mumbai, and a dedicated set has been constructed for the same. The song is anticipated to be released a few days before the film's release.

Pakistani fans slammed 'SKK' makers for 'sacrificing another classic'

As soon as the news broke out, Satyaprem Ki Katha makers faced backlash from Pakistani Twitter users for supposedly "ruining another classic." A user tweeted, "Now they'll justify using a Punjabi song in a Gujarat-based movie." Meanwhile, another user said, "Bollywood just stay away from our Coke Studio." A user also said that the makers of SKK will receive extreme hate for doing this.

Take a look at a user's post on 'Pasoori' remake

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha reunites Aaryan and Advani after their 2022 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Payal Dev and Tanishk Bagchi, and so far three songs have been released, including Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, and Gujju Pataka.

