OTT: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S02 trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 11:10 am 1 min read

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S02 premieres on July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty has its own niche viewers and the second season is around the corner. The makers released the trailer of the Jenny Han series. The second season is set to premiere on July 14. The trailer proves that creator Han has a good hold on the teenage rom-com genre, especially after the To All The Boys series.

Cast, crew, and story of the series

The series is set to premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The newly released trailer gives us an overview of Belly's (Lola Tung) life and how it is still complicated. The clip focuses on a love triangle too. The cast includes Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Christopher Briney, among others. The series is bankrolled by Mary Scott and Deborah Swisher, among others.

