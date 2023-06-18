Entertainment

#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Cinema Bandi'—of dreams, hopes, filmmaking ambitions

Written by Isha Sharma June 18, 2023 | 07:49 pm 3 min read

'Cinema Bandi' is streaming on Netflix

There are some films that soar high due to their cast, relentless promotion, jaw-dropping budget, and stupendous locations. In contrast to these stand some projects where none of the aforementioned aspects matter at all; the only thing that holds weight, however, is a lot of heart and pure sentiments. One such example is the Telugu film Cinema Bandi—filled with emotions in almost every scene.

There's simple story of unfettered ambition at core

The film follows Veera, a down-on-his-luck autorickshaw driver who lives in a village with his wife and small daughter. Luck knocks at his door one day when he realizes someone has left a bag in his vehicle, and the bag contains an expensive camera, the likes of which nobody has seen before. Subsequently, Veera decides to collaborate with his friends and shoot a film!

Authenticity, rootedness of characters primary takeaways

One of the first things that we notice is how rooted and authentic everything looks, and it seems like everything was shot on location in a real village. The movie marked the debut of several actors, and it becomes apparent in the way they operate, talk, and carry themselves, and in doing so, it seems as if the characters are simply one of us.

Should dreams solely be rich man's affair?

The sequences focusing on Veera and his photographer friend Ganapathi's efforts to shoot (even when the village doesn't support them) strongly reinforce how dreams should never be capped by class. Yes, a lot of dreams are often squashed due to the lack of resources, but if the fire of ambition is roaring and raging inside you all the time, life's trajectory can be changed.

It doesn't overdo things with jargon of movie-making

The drama will hit all the right notes with you if you are even remotely interested in filmmaking. What I liked the most about Cinema Bandi is how it does not lose itself in the jargon or technicalities of the craft but lends its focus to the first step of storytelling—curiosity and a drive to entertain people amidst the rigmarole of mundane daily lives.

Film also peppered with situational humor in many places

The film is packed with a lot of situational humor in places that catch you by surprise; without it, the project would have run the risk of becoming repetitive and monotonous. The hero in this film-within-a-film is also a barber, while the spot boy is a child who has nothing better to do. The writer, who has allegedly written the script, can't even read!

Is India made up of 2 worlds? Yes and no

Cinema Bandi has recurring conversations about the dichotomy between urban and rural India; it doesn't take a lot of effort to see how these two worlds exist simultaneously and are yet afar. The high-tech camera belongs to a relatively better-off filmmaker. Though she finally gets it back, her final gesture toward Veera and his movie reinforces one's faith in the altruistic kindness of strangers.

'Cinema Bandi' streaming on Netflix in multiple languages

Cinema Bandi also exits as a larger metaphor for South Indian cinema in general, not the one led by the mainstream actors, but the one that produces small movies constructed on shoestring budgets and has next to no famous names attached to them. Despite a simplistic, predictable story, Cinema Bandi leaves you with a smile and ignites optimism, and therein lies its biggest triumph.

