'YOU,' 'Heart of Stone,' 'Archies,' 'The Witcher': Netflix TUDUM highlights

Written by Isha Sharma June 18, 2023 | 10:54 am 2 min read

Netflix's popular global fan event TUDUM took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday (around 2:00am on Sunday in India) and was streamed on the company's YouTube channel. The event was embellished by the presence of several A-list Hollywood actors, and the OTT giant dropped announcements about several highly-anticipated shows and films. Here's a roundup of the key announcements from the star-studded affair.

Penn Badgley dropped breadcrumbs about Joe's new, sinister plans

Although actor Penn Badgley wasn't present at the event, he dropped some breadcrumbs about the fifth and final season of YOU in a pre-recorded message. Badgely said that the protagonist, Joe Goldberg, will return to New York City (where it all began) and promised an "epic conclusion" as "many loose ends from Joe's past" will come together in the series finale. We can't wait!

'Heart of Stone's trailer has hinted well at storyline

TUDUM also witnessed the full-fledged trailer reveal of Heart of Stone, which will drop on Netflix on August 11 and stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Gal Gadot. Going by the clip, it looks like Bhatt will be playing the antagonist in this film about hidden secrets and deadly missions. The film has been directed by Tom Harper and will be Bhatt's Hollywood debut.

We have finally received teaser of 'The Archies'

The teaser for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies also debuted at the mega show. "You've seen the gang in the comics, in books, and even in Riverdale—but this time around, you'll see them closer to home! Set in the '60s, The Archies builds a world that's both familiar and new," wrote Netflix. It will mark the debuts of Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan.

Take a look at some other important announcements

Moreover, it was confirmed that Linda Hamilton would be seen in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Chris Hemsworth will be back to headline Extraction 3, and Arnold Schwarzenneger will return in Fubar 2. The cast of The Witcher dropped a new clip from the upcoming third season, while the team of Outer Banks confirmed that season four is in production.

