5 biggest Hollywood blockbusters of all time

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 01, 2023 | 01:11 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the top 5 Hollywood films that have sold the maximum number of tickets

Hollywood has given us the best cinematic experience ever, with films that have truly blown our minds. Whether it is an epic science fiction film, a superhero movie, or a disaster film, there is a lot that Hollywood has to offer. And if you're a movie buff, then you must re-watch these five highest-grossers of all time; take a look.

'Avatar'

James Cameron has given us some of the best flicks to enjoy, and Avatar is one of them. The film tops the list by being the biggest Hollywood blockbuster of all time, with a lifetime collection of $2.92B at the worldwide box office. This collection continues to remain at the top spot, despite the fact that the film was released in 2009.

'Avengers: Endgame'

Next in the line of Hollywood blockbusters is Marvel Studios's Avengers: Endgame with a collection of $2.79B. Directed by the Russo Brothers- Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, it was released worldwide in the year 2019. The movie featured an ensemble cast comprising Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and many others.

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

One of the biggest sequels of all time is the 2022 movie Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron returned with Avatar's sequel after a gap of at least 13 years. The hype and anticipation around the film, along with Cameron's direction brilliance, and of course, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana's acting, made it the third biggest blockbuster with $2.32B lifetime earnings.

'Titanic'

The list is truly ruled by Cameron, who has grabbed three out of five spots on the list. His 1997 movie, Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, stands tall in the fourth position. It is the oldest film, and the only film of the 1990s to be on the list of top 10 blockbusters, and has a collection of $2.25B.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

The seventh installment of the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds the fifth spot on the list. Directed by JJ Abrams, it features an ensemble cast comprising Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, and Daisy Ridley, among others. The 2015 film went on to make a lifetime collection of $2.06B at the global box office

