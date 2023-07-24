George RR Martin provides #HouseOfTheDragon filming update amid ongoing strike

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 24, 2023 | 02:29 pm 3 min read

'GoT' creator George RR Martin shares 'House of the Dragon' filming updates

Amid the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes that have brought several Hollywood productions to a standstill, there is a beacon of hope for House of the Dragon fans! Writer George RR Martin recently revealed the production of HBO's HOTD series has continued unabated, with the target of a summer 2024 premiere.

Why does this story matter?

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on the picket lines, demanding improved compensation, after their contract with the American Motion Picture Television Producers (AMPTP) expired. This strike—which was started by WGA in May—had a notable impact on the production stage of various films, including Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, and TV shows like Mother Mary and The Chosen Season 4, among others.

'House of the Dragon' is halfway through production: Martin

In a recent post on his Not A Blog, Martin shared that Season 2 is already halfway through production. He mentioned, "All of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing had been done since, to the best of my knowledge." The novelist also specified that the shooting mostly took place in London, which is why filming continued unabated.

'This strike will be long and bitter…'

Martin candidly revealed that his "overall deal with HBO was suspended on June 1," adding that "these strikes aren't really about name writers; we're striking for the entry-level writers, editors, students." Expressing concern, the Game of Thrones creator stated, "I have got a bad feeling that this strike will be long and bitter. It may get as bad as the infamous 1985 strike."

When will Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' release?

Filming for the second installment commenced in April, reportedly. If what Martin suggested about the shooting holds true that there'll be approximately 102 more days of filming, then the production could conclude in November, as per reports. Considering the extensive VFX and the special effects required, HBO's current target to premiere the second installment in the summer of 2024, is right on schedule.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'House of the Dragon'

HOTD Season 2 received the green light from HBO following the phenomenal response to Season 1, which premiered in August 2022. Based on Martin's Fire & Blood, the series is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It delves into the Targaryen civil war and the power struggle among King Viserys I Targaryen's children for the Iron Throne.

