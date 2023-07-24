'Oppenheimer' controversy: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur demands CBFC's accountability

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 24, 2023 | 05:51 pm 2 min read

'Oppenheimer' controversy: I&B ministry slams CBFC over Bhagavad Gita scene

The recently released Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy has come under scrutiny in India following its release over a sex scene featuring Bhagavad Gita. Now, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has also put forward a strong statement on the controversial scene. He has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Touted to be one of the most-anticipated films of 2023, Oppenheimer was released on July 21 and since then some people across the country took to social media to express their disappointment over the controversial intimate scene. Set during World War II, the film is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb."

Action against CBFC members involved in approving the screenings

Expressing his displeasure, Thakur reportedly slammed CBFC over its failure to "safeguard the interests of the public" and said that such negligence cannot be overlooked. Thakur has directed the filmmakers to immediately remove the scene from the film while warning strict actions against all CBFC members involved in approving the screenings. Demanding clear accountability, he declared that the board members will be held responsible.

'It's an insult to the Bhagavad Gita'

"It's an insult to our holy book. It sends out powerful and meaningful messages to the entire world. How could someone demean it this way? The scene is an assault on our values and civilization. It's an assault on the Hindu community," said Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar. In a tweet, he also demanded a detailed investigation of the matter by Thakur.

What's the controversial scene?

One of the scenes toward the beginning of the film Oppenheimer features Murphy and his love interest Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh) involved in romantic sexual intercourse. In the scene, she finds Bhagavad Gita on Oppenheimer's bookshelf and asks about a particular phrase which is one of the most iconic dialogues of the film. "I am become death, destroyer of worlds," he reads.

