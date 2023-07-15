Happy birthday, Lana Parrilla: Our favorite projects of actor

Written by Isha Sharma July 15, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Lana Parrilla!

Hollywood film and television actor Lana Parrilla has turned 46! Parrilla has starred in several noteworthy projects in her career, like the mystery thriller series Lost, the medical-drama Miami Medical, and David Ayer's film The Tax Collector, among others. She commenced her career in the early 2000s and is still ruling hearts. On her birthday, we revisit our favorite work of the multifaceted artist.

'Once Upon a Time'

Parrilla is best known for starring as Regina Mills/Evil Queen in ABC's fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time. Not only did she have to personify evil when she portrayed the callous, notorious queen, but she had to display a somewhat different side as Mayor Mills and then embrace a completely different role as a working woman Roni in the series's last season.

'Why Women Kill'

Parrilla played the role of socialite Rita Castillo in Why Women Kill Season 2, another character that was painted in heavy shades of dark and evil, which seems to be her career's niche. She enjoyed one of the main roles in it alongside Allison Tolman, BK Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, and Nick Frost, among others. In India, the show is available on JioCinema.

'Windfall'

IMDb describes Windfall's plot as follows, "Twenty friends share in a multimillion-dollar lottery jackpot, only to experience the problems of instant wealth." The show was created by Laurie McCarthy and Gwendolyn M Parker, and Parrilla was a series regular who appeared on all 13 episodes of the drama series. Alice Greczyn, Jon Foster, Jason Gedrick, and Sarah Wynter also starred in the series.

'Boomtown'

In Boomtown, Parrilla played Teresa Ortiz—who is a paramedic in season one and a rookie police officer in season two. The show was aired on NBC and set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, California (from where it derives its title). Created by Graham Yost, it also starred Donnie Wahlberg and Neal McDonough. Parrilla won an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for Boomtown.

