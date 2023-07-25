Dwayne Johnson donates huge sum to SAG-AFTRA Foundation amid strike

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 10:26 am 1 min read

Dwayne Johnson donates an undisclosed seven-digit sum to SAG-AFTRA

Hollywood has come to a standstill after SAG-AFTRA leadership declared a union-wide strike on July 13. SAG-AFTRA President Courtney B Vance and Executive Director Cyd Wilson drafted a letter addressing around 2,700 of the highest-actor actors outlining a potential financial need. Dwayne Johnson's team got in touch and the superstar donated an undisclosed seven-digit sum to the organization.

'I'm here and I'm not going anywhere'

After Johnson's team reached out to Vance, they got on a phone call, said reports. Johnson reportedly said, "In such a time as this, I'm here and I'm not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do." Vance was "overwhelmed" by the actor's gesture and said, "Man, you're stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it."

Financial aid structure of the organization

Wilson also explained the organization's grant schemes. It can deliver up to $1,500 per individual member. They also have a provision for emergency conditions like health issues. A lifetime member can also receive up to $6,000 in terms of emergency aid. With Johnson's hefty donation, 7,000-10,000 members can be reached out tentatively. SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA in this historic strike that began in May.

