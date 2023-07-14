Actor Shanthi Priya accuses Akshay Kumar of 'ghosting' her

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 14, 2023 | 08:43 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar made his acting debut with the 1991 movie 'Saughandh' opposite actor Shanthi Priya

Akshay Kumar's first female co-lead actor Shanthi Priya, who was paired opposite him in his debut movie Saugandh, has accused him of ghosting her. She said that when she was trying to make a comeback in the industry and approached Kumar for help, he ghosted her. The both have been paired together in two films, including the aforementioned 1991 movie.

Why does this story matter?

Priya's is the younger sister of veteran South Indian actor Bhanupriya. During the peak of her career, she acted in more than 30 films. However, she left the film industry shortly after getting married to focus on her family. A few years ago, Priya wanted to return to acing. That's when she got in touch with Kumar, who, she claims, eventually ghosted her.

Priya sent multiple texts to Kumar but got no response

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Priya recalled the time when she met Kumar on the sets of Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty (2014). She recalled how warm he was when she met him before he ghosted her. In the interview, the actor claimed to have sent multiple text messages to Kumar, but alleged that he didn't reply.

When Kumar told her she can't play heroine anymore

Recalling the meeting, Priya said Kumar had introduced her to Sonakshi Sinha too. But he also allegedly told her can't play a heroine anymore. "If you can play a hero, why can't I play a heroine?" she asked him, to which he allegedly replied women don't get the same treatment after marriage, adding he suggested she find work in the South Indian film industries.

How Kumar stopped responding to messages

Priya went on to reveal that Kumar's secretary once reached out to her for Airlift (2016), asking for her pictures. Later, she kept calling them but allegedly received no response. She messaged Kumar, which he read but didn't reply to. Eventually, her mother asked her to stop calling him. "You (Kumar) are giving everybody an opportunity, but you've forgotten your first heroine," Priya concluded.

