Pawan Kalyan debuts on Instagram, amasses over 450K followers

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 12:38 pm 1 min read

Pawan Kalyan debuts on Instagram

Pawan Kalyan is a bonafide superstar of Telugu films and has been ruling the hearts of people for decades. The actor is known for his charismatic screen presence. Now, Kalyan has joined the world of Instagram and fans cannot keep calm. From getting verified to an ever-increasing followers count, the Jalsa actor is on a record-breaking spree in a matter of minutes.

Kalyan's Instagram debut and upcoming project

As of Monday, the actor has amassed over 4,50,000 followers on Instagram and it's on the rise. The actor-turned-politician has not posted anything yet and does not follow anyone on the social media platform. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next film Bro with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The Samuthirakani directorial is set to release on July 28, 2023.

