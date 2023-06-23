Entertainment

Dev's 'Bagha Jatin' to have pan-India release; new poster out

Dev's 'Bagha Jatin' to have pan-India release; new poster out

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 12:26 pm 1 min read

'Bagha Jatin' to get a pan-India release

It is the era of pan-India films and the Bengali cinema industry joined the bandwagon with Jeet's Chengiz. Now superstar Dev announced that his upcoming film Bagha Jatin will have a pan-India release in both Bengali and Hindi. The actor also shared a new poster, where he is looking promising and the similarity with the real-life revolutionary is uncanny.

Release date and cast of the film

The Arun Roy directorial was announced on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. The period drama revolves around the life of Jatindranath Mukherjee aka Bagha Jatin who fought for the Indian independence movement. The cast includes Sudipta Chakraborty, Sreeja Dutta, and Carl Andrew Harte, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dev Entertainment Ventures and will be released on October 20, 2023.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline