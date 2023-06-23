Entertainment

OTT: Keanu Reeves's 'John Wick 4' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 12:02 pm 1 min read

'John Wick: Chapter 4' is out on OTT

John Wick: Chapter 4 received rave reviews and created a box office explosion upon its theatrical release. The fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves-headlined franchise was loved by viewers and has finally arrived on OTT. It is currently streaming on Lionsgate Play and can also be watched via the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. For all Reeves's stans, this is a perfect weekend watch.

Cast and other details

The movie is helmed by Chad Stahelski and was a sleeper hit in India. The film showcased some sleek action sequences and has been a visual treat for viewers. Fans loved Reeves's Baba Yaga avatar. The cast includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, and Shamier Anderson, among others. This OTT release﻿ gives the film another shelf life.

