Yami Gautam reacts to being called 'underutilized' in Bollywood

Entertainment

Yami Gautam reacts to being called 'underutilized' in Bollywood

Written by Isha Sharma August 13, 2023 | 03:28 pm 2 min read

Here's what Yami Gautam Dhar feels on being 'under-utilized' in Bollywood

Yami Gautam Dhar has been receiving love and adulation for her performance as lawyer Kamini Maheshwari in her latest film, OMG 2. In the Amit Rai directorial, she is pitted against Pankaj Tripathi's Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a common man who fights for the inclusion of sex education in schools. On Sunday, an X (formerly Twitter) user—while praising her—called her "under-utilized." Here's her reaction.

Why does this story matter?

Gautam Dhar's entry in Bollywood happened with Vicky Donor (2012), and since then, the actor has been consistently proving her mettle with projects such as Lost, A Thursday, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Dasvi, Kaabil, and now, OMG 2. Several Hindi cinema enthusiasts have often called her underrated, underlining that she deserves to headline more commercial entertainers and appear frequently on the 70mm screen.

Actor acknowledged she doesn't market herself well

On Sunday, Gautam Dhar, responding to a Twitter user who praised her caliber, mentioned that she doesn't "understand or get involved much with marketing" of her talent." "Unfortunately, for majority of our industry everything relies on marketing of a person or project and not on the depth of a script or character. May be that's the reason why people feel I am under-utilized (sic)."

On identifying good scripts

Gautam Dhar also emphasized how some people thrive despite a "lack" of talent because of excellent marketing. "As an actor, I...know how to act and work exceptionally hard on identifying good scripts and versatile characters, that's my talent... I will get there eventually, slowly but steadily, one film at a time," she added, stressing how "some people have to prove themselves persistently for years."

Check out Gautam Dhar's full post

She will next be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'

Gautam Dhar will next be seen in Dhoom Dhaam, directed by Rishab Seth and produced by the actor's filmmaker husband, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande. A few days ago, it was reported the film co-starring Pratik Gandhi will directly stream on JioCinema. It has been described as "a breath of fresh air [amidst] so much dark, gritty content available online."

Share this timeline