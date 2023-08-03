Alia Bhatt is wearing real-life wedding's 'mehendi' in 'RRKPK's 'Kudmayi'!
Karan Johar is soaring high with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, the makers have released the music video of Kudmayi and it's all about extravaganza and opulence. Before launching the MV, Johar revealed in a press meet that Alia Bhatt shot the video four days after her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and the mehendi in the clip is her actual mehendi.
'Kudmayi': A dreamy affair
The soulful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the visuals give a throwback to Dharma Productions's Kabira sequence from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Bhatt looks majestic and dazzles as a new bride. The song is crooned by Shahid Mallya and the music is helmed by Pritam. After this music video, many would want Johar to direct their wedding film!