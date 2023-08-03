Alia Bhatt is wearing real-life wedding's 'mehendi' in 'RRKPK's 'Kudmayi'!

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is wearing real-life wedding's 'mehendi' in 'RRKPK's 'Kudmayi'!

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 05:17 pm 1 min read

'Kudmayi' music video is out

Karan Johar is soaring high with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, the makers have released the music video of Kudmayi and it's all about extravaganza and opulence. Before launching the MV, Johar revealed in a press meet that Alia Bhatt shot the video four days after her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and the mehendi in the clip is her actual mehendi.

'Kudmayi': A dreamy affair

The soulful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the visuals give a throwback to Dharma Productions's Kabira sequence from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Bhatt looks majestic and dazzles as a new bride. The song is crooned by Shahid Mallya and the music is helmed by Pritam. After this music video, many would want Johar to direct their wedding film!

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by aliaabhatt on August 3, 2023 at 4:33 pm IST

Poll Will 'Kudmayi' become the new wedding anthem?

Share this timeline