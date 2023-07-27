Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' 'Har Har Mahadev' song is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 12:28 pm 1 min read

Akshay Kumar is a bonafide superstar of Bollywood and is known for his commercial viability. However, he is having a dry spell since the COVID-19 pandemic and is looking forward to ending it with OMG 2. The makers are in a tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification regarding censorship. Meanwhile, they have released a new song titled Har Har Mahadev.

The song is like an old wine in a new bottle. It has the trance feel but somehow does not connect well. The film is slated for an August 11 release. Reportedly, the censor board suggested 20 cuts in order to obtain a U/A certificate. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, among others. The project is helmed by Amit Rai.

