Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 04:20 pm 1 min read

The tinsel town's glam and glitter attract many people and they try their luck in the ever-expanding industry. In the journey, there are some negative experiences which include fake casting agents. Now, Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films has issued an official notice regarding these fake agents. He also mentioned that the company is not casting for any film, currently.

Crux of the statement

Khan took to Twitter to share the notice, which read, "We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose." "Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan or SKF's name in any unauthorized manner."

