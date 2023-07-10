Entertainment

#JawanPrevue: Did you catch 'Thalapathy' Vijay's cameo in SRK starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 01:46 pm 1 min read

Fans are speculating about Vijay's cameo in 'Jawan'

It's a perfect Monday for Shah Rukh Khan stans! The week started with a bang as the makers of Jawan unveiled the prevue. The Atlee directorial presents Khan in his most massy form and netizens are in awe of the bandwidth of the actor. As we all go gaga over the huge cast, fans are speculating on Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in it.

Fans are breaking down every aspect of the prevue

Twitter erupted to seeing Khan in a never seen before avatar. As rumors hinted at the Theri actor's cameo, some fans posted a snapshot from the prevue, calling it Vijay. Though the face is not revealed properly, the character is shown performing some slick action sequences. However, the makers have not confirmed anything yet. The actioner is slated to release on September 7, 2023.

