Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods's friendship evolution

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 17, 2023 | 04:09 pm 3 min read

A brief timeline of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods's friendship

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and model Jordyn Woods were the definition of "BFF goals." However, in 2019, their relationship came to a crashing halt after Woods admittedly kissed Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Four years after the scandal, Jenner and Woods were spotted together recently, sparking rumors of a reconciliation. In light of this, here's a look at their long history of friendship.

Year 2012: When and how did Jenner and Woods meet?

Jenner and Woods first crossed paths during the summer of 2012—before entering high school—thanks to their mutual friend, now American rapper Jaden Smith, who happened to introduce them. While Jenner had met Smith during middle school, Woods had been lifelong friends with Smith's family. One day, Jenner and Smith extended an invitation to Woods to hang out with them and thus began the tale.

Year 2014-16: When the girls grew closer to each other

Their friendship continued to blossom, evident when Woods attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye 'Ye' West's wedding in 2014. Since then, she remained a constant companion by Jenner's side. In 2015, when Jenner launched her lip kits, Woods staunchly supported her friend. She also revealed that she tried to purchase a lip kit, but couldn't, as they were sold out within minutes of its launch.

Year 2017: When Jenner and Woods almost got married

On the season finale of Life of Kylie, Woods and Jenner decided to "marry each other" by organizing a ceremony during their trip to Peru. While the marriage itself was not real, the vows exchanged between them stole hearts. "I vow to always be there for you," Woods told Jenner. "I promise to encourage you, love you, through all the good-bad times," Jenner replied.

Year 2019: Why Jenner-Woods's relationship came to a halt

In 2019, the friendship between Jenner and Woods took a hit when TMZ reported that Woods shared a kiss with Thompson. For those unaware, at the time this incident unfolded, the basketball player, Thompson was dating Jenner's elder sister, Khloé Kardashian. This scandal resulted in Woods's fallout with her best friend and the Kardashian-Jenner family, as well as Khloé splitting from Thompson.

When Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram

After the scandal broke out, Jenner—who was torn between two sides—tried to remain on good terms with her friend for months. The beauty mogul only took stringent actions by unfollowing Woods on Instagram after a video of Woods cozily dancing with James Harden—another ex-boyfriend of Khloé—surfaced online in July 2019. US Weekly at that time reported that "Jenner is ending things for good."

