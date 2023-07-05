Entertainment

Kevin Costner gives deadline to estranged wife to vacate home

Kevin Costner gives deadline to estranged wife to vacate home

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 05, 2023 | 01:16 pm 2 min read

Actor Kevin Costner essayed the role of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Picture credit: Instagram/@kevincostner)

Actor Kevin Costner, best known for Amazon Prime Video's series Yellowstone, has given a deadline to his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, to vacate his home in California's Santa Barbara. According to PEOPLE's report citing new court documents related to their ongoing divorce, Costner has asked Baumgartner to pack her bags and leave his million-dollar property by July 13.

Why does this story matter?

As per reports, the actor had signed a prenup with Baumgartner according to which, she was supposed to leave his house after 30 days of filing their divorce. However, despite signing it, Baumgartner refused to vacate Costner's residence. Since then, the actor has been apparently struggling to get his estranged wife out of his house and therefore has sought the court's help.

Costner claimed his estranged wife made financial demands

At the beginning of June, Costner alleged that his wife wasn't willing to leave his residence. He further alleged that she tried to force him to agree with her "various financial demands." These allegations were denied by Baumgartner. Through her lawyer, she said that the legal basis for Costner's request to "kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent."

Costner has apparently found a suitable place for Baumgartner

The report said that Costner has already sought a comfortable place for Baumgartner. "It's disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids' foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move," said a source.

Baumgartner's financial demands from Costner

As per reports, Baumgartner would vacate Costner's $145M home only on one condition. She has asked Costner to ensure that she is given enough money for her financial support. Along with this, she also demanded $2,50,000 monthly for child support. The couple, who share three children, got married in September 2004. They reportedly filed for divorce on April 11.

Share this timeline