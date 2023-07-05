Entertainment

'Jawan,' 'Dunki' non-theatrical rights sold for Rs. 480 crore: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 01:05 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' and 'Dunki' creates record

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the shrewdest minds in the business and his production house Red Chillies Entertainment proves it yet again. Even before the release of Jawan and Dunki, the SRK starrer has cracked a whopping Rs. 480 crore deal on the non-theatrical rights, said reports. This comes up after the stupendous success of Khan's last outing, Pathaan in January 2023.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the films

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "It's Shah Rukh Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan. While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs. 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs. 230 crore." The upcoming Atlee directorial has an upper hand as it is releasing Tamil and Telugu, too.

Upcoming projects of SRK

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is predominantly a Hindi film as of now. With each passing day, Khan is putting the bar too high. Apart from these projects, he is slated to act alongside his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. It will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Badshah of Bollywood also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his kitty.

