Entertainment

Alia Bhatt points out the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood

Alia Bhatt points out the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood

Written by Aikantik Bag June 27, 2023 | 04:42 pm 1 min read

Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the busiest Indian actors. From big-budget projects in her kitty to gearing up for her big Hollywood debut, the Highway actor is on a joyride. In a recent interview, she spoke about the difference between working in the two industries- Bollywood and Hollywood. Bhatt will be debuting in Hollywood with Netflix's Heart of Stone.

'The storytelling is different'

Bhatt said, "It's the same spirit, it's the same intention. It's just that the language is different and eventually the storytelling is also...it's not the same storytelling but it has to be working toward key core emotions because that eventually connects the universal audience." The Tom Harper directorial also stars Gal Gadot﻿ and Jamie Dornan, among others. It releases on August 11, 2023.

An excerpt from the interview

Share this timeline