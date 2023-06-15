Entertainment

AI reimagines 'GoT' characters in Indian avatars; pictures go viral

AI reimagines 'GoT' characters in Indian avatars; pictures go viral

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 04:15 pm 1 min read

'GoT' characters in Indian avatars

Ever since AI-powered applications have started generating visuals beyond our imagination, netizens have loved several artists' impressions. Now, AI artist Gokul Pillai posted a series of pictures on Instagram which imagines characters from the cult classic George RR Martin series Game of Thrones in their Indian avatars. The result is amazing and will make you feel like this GoT was directed by Mani Ratnam.

The 'desi' twist is quite mind-boggling

The OG characters of Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Lord Varys, Khal Drogo, and others are seen donning Indian traditional attires, adorned with jewelry. Interestingly, AI imagined The White Walker's Indian avatar as Amrish Puri. This desi twist is quite commendable. GoT has been a massively popular series and now the makers are working on several spinoffs, including the ongoing House of the Dragon.

Check out the post here

Instagram post A post shared by withgokul on June 15, 2023 at 3:50 pm IST

Share this timeline