India records 405 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

India registered 405 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nearly 70 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Tuesday. The data also revealed that nine states reported no fresh cases. The new infections took the tally to more than 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with four deaths, the death toll went up to 5,31,843.

According to the ministry, the active caseload in India has decreased to 7,104. So far, over 4.44 crore people in the country have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The current recovery rate stands at 98.8%, while the fatality rate is 1.18%. Furthermore, over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to citizens since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive.