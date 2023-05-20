World

Will be 'happy to host' Quad summit in 2024: Modi

Modi was speaking at the Quad meeting in Japan's Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India would be "happy to host" the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), also known as the Quad summit, next year, reported ANI. Modi was speaking at a Quad meeting in Japan's Hiroshima in the presence of United States (US) President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Quad will continue to make efforts towards global good: Modi

In his opening remarks, Modi stated, "Quad will continue to make efforts toward global good, the welfare of the people, prosperity, and peace." Meanwhile, Albanese said, "I am delighted to be among close friends again. Standing together for an open, stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. A region where sovereignty is respected and all countries large and small benefit from the regional balance."

Will listen to voices of neighboring regional countries: Kishida

Japan's PM Kishida, who hosted this year's Quad summit, said, "We will listen to the voices of regional countries of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), South Asia, and Pacific island states to engage in practical cooperation." Moreover, Biden stated, "People will look at this Quad 20-30 years from now and say that change is dynamic not only in the region but the world."

Modi met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Earlier on Saturday, Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan for the first time after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in 2022. Modi left for Japan on Friday morning to participate in three sessions at the G7 Summit. Although India is not part of the G7 nations, Modi was invited by PM Kishida.