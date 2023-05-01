Lifestyle

May Day: History, significance, and celebration

May Day: History, significance, and celebration

Written by Apurva P May 01, 2023, 12:10 pm 2 min read

May Day is declared a public holiday in several Indian states

May Day or International Workers' Day is observed and celebrated on May 1 to pay respect to the working class. The Day upholds the rights of laborers and commemorates unity and togetherness across the world. May Day is declared a public holiday in several countries including some states in India to spread awareness about the day. Let's understand more about it in depth.

Significance of Labor Day

Back in the day, the working class was paid less despite working for more than the standard eight hours a day. International Workers' Day is dedicated to acknowledging workers and their rights and was launched to advocate an eight-hour workday, eight-hour recreation, and eight-hour rest. The day honors the hardships and accomplishments of laborers and their movements across the globe.

What accounted for the Workers' Day?

In the year 1886, a union of workers announced a general strike in Chicago demanding an eight-hour workday, which turned violent. Policemen started shelling when the crowd became uncontrollable. Bombs were thrown into the public, many workers were killed, and a few were injured. After a few years, an international movement began with marches and uprisings on International Workers' Day.

Significance in India

May Day was celebrated for the first time in India on May 1, 1923, in Chennai (then Madras). It was initiated by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. This day is observed under different names across states: Kamgar Din (Hindi-speaking states), Karmikara Dinacharane (Karnataka), Karmika Dinotsavam (Andhra Pradesh), Kamgar Divas (Maharashtra), Uzhaipalar Dhinam (Tamil Nadu), Thozhilaali Dinam (Kerala), and Shromik Dibosh (West Bengal).

How is the day celebrated?

The International Labour Organisation conducts various events and programs to mark the day. Parades are organized by trade associations across the country, speeches are given by politicians across the country to commemorate the day. Students across the globe are also made aware of the day to help them understand the importance of equality for the working community.