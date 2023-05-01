Lifestyle

The Royal Family is currently gearing up for the coronation of King Charles III set to happen on May 6 this year. And if reports are to be believed, besides being given the crown, he will also be entitled to a whopping fortune to his name through inheritance, royal estates, and investments amassed by his predecessors. Here's the full story.

Charles III's wealth was recorded at £1.815 billion

Per reports, Charles III's wealth has increased to an astounding £1.815 billion. Queen Elizabeth II, after her death last year in September, had bestowed him £360 million and shot up his wealth to £600 million. The fact that Britain's royals enjoy total immunity from inheritance tax also plays a role in Charles III's total net worth.

He also received income when Elizabeth II became the Queen

Back in 1952 when his mother, Elizabeth II, became the Queen, Charles III received an income from the Duchy of Cornwall which was established in the 14th century. This was done to give the legal heir of the throne financial assistance at an early age. The Queen's net worth also included jewelry, art, farms, horses, stamps, and properties including Balmoral Castle and Sandringham Estate.

The Duchy of Cornwall has 260 farms, £345 million-worth properties

Charles III was once quoted saying that The Duchy "encompasses everything he is passionate about." Wondering what it includes? Well, it has 260 farms sprawling across a mammoth 1,30,000 acres of land, along with leases and properties worth £345 million. It also amasses assets that are worth more than a billion pounds and generates an income of £23 million every year.

He also has a steady income running as he works

Charles III is a working royal family member which adds a good amount of income to his overall wealth. By income, we mean state gifts as private properties and hereditary states that pay him more than £10 million each year! Post his divorce from Princess Diana in 1996, he established an ambitious investment program for the public to build his coffers.