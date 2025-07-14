Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands rattled by 6.8-magnitude earthquake

The Tanimbar Islands are a group of around 30 islands located in eastern Indonesia's Maluku province. They are situated in the Arafura Sea, between Timor and New Guinea. This region is part of Indonesia's seismic hotspot due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," which is home to 120 active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes, eruptions, and tsunamis.

Historical context

January 2023 earthquake

In January 2023, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 had struck off the Tanimbar Islands, triggering a tsunami warning that lasted for hours. At least four aftershocks were detected following the violent quake, which was felt in several parts of northern Australia. The quake damaged at least 15 houses and two schools, but miraculously, there were no fatalities reported.