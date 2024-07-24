In short Simplifying... In short Indian passport holders can enjoy visa-free travel to 58 countries, including Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, and Malaysia, among others.

Meanwhile, the Singapore passport has been named the world's most powerful by the Henley Passport Index 2024, offering visa-free access to 195 countries.

The US passport, however, has dropped to the eighth position, providing visa-free entry to 186 countries.

Indian passport ranks 82nd globally

Indian passport allows visa-free travel to these 58 countries

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:26 pm Jul 24, 202401:26 pm

What's the story The Henley Passport Index 2024 has placed the Indian passport at the 82nd position globally. This ranking allows Indian citizens visa-free entry to 58 foreign destinations. The index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), ranks passports based on their access to other countries without a visa requirement.

List

India citizens get visa-free entry here

The 58 countries include Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, and the British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Laos, Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands.

58 countries

Other countries where Indians don't need a visa

The list also includes Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe.

Top passports

Singapore passport tops the list

Separately, the Henley Passport Index 2024 has crowned the Singapore passport as the world's most powerful. It provides its citizens with visa-free access to an impressive 195 countries. Following closely behind are France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Japan, each offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden jointly hold the third rank with visa-free entry to 191 countries.

US ranking

US passport slips to eighth position

The United States passport has slipped to the eighth position in the Henley Passport Index 2024. American passport holders now have visa-free entry to 186 countries. The United Kingdom shares the fourth rank with New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland, offering their citizens visa-free access to 190 countries. Australia and Portugal jointly occupy the fifth spot with visa-free travel to 189 destinations.

Mobility gap

Global mobility gap widens

Christian Kaelin, chair of Henley and Partners, highlighted the widening global mobility gap between countries. He said "the global average number of destinations travelers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024." However, Kaelin also added "the global mobility gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is now wider than it has ever been."