Indian passport allows visa-free travel to these 58 countries
The Henley Passport Index 2024 has placed the Indian passport at the 82nd position globally. This ranking allows Indian citizens visa-free entry to 58 foreign destinations. The index, which uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), ranks passports based on their access to other countries without a visa requirement.
India citizens get visa-free entry here
The 58 countries include Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, and the British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Laos, Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands.
Other countries where Indians don't need a visa
The list also includes Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe.
Singapore passport tops the list
Separately, the Henley Passport Index 2024 has crowned the Singapore passport as the world's most powerful. It provides its citizens with visa-free access to an impressive 195 countries. Following closely behind are France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Japan, each offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden jointly hold the third rank with visa-free entry to 191 countries.
US passport slips to eighth position
The United States passport has slipped to the eighth position in the Henley Passport Index 2024. American passport holders now have visa-free entry to 186 countries. The United Kingdom shares the fourth rank with New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland, offering their citizens visa-free access to 190 countries. Australia and Portugal jointly occupy the fifth spot with visa-free travel to 189 destinations.
Global mobility gap widens
Christian Kaelin, chair of Henley and Partners, highlighted the widening global mobility gap between countries. He said "the global average number of destinations travelers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024." However, Kaelin also added "the global mobility gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is now wider than it has ever been."