7.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, authorities warn of aftershocks

The epicenter of the earthquake was detected to be at a depth of 594 km

An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia at 4:55pm local time on Friday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the strong quake hit 96 km north of Tuban, a town located near the Indonesian island of Java. The epicenter of the earthquake was detected to be at a depth of 594 km.

No tsunami warning issued so far

As per reports, no tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities until now. However, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency warned of possible aftershocks. Notably, the region where the earthquake occurred is located on the Sunda convergent margin, which is one of the most tectonically active regions in the world.