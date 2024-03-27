Next Article

The US diplomat was called to a meeting at the MEA on Wednesday

India calls US diplomat over remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:15 pm Mar 27, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The Acting Deputy Chief of Mission for the United States, Gloria Berbena, was called to a meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. There has been no official statement on the details of the meeting, which reportedly ran for over 4o minutes. However, it comes a day after the US State Department issued a statement on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, advocating for a "fair, transparent" legal process for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The arrest of a sitting opposition CM in the run-up to a general election has sparked a public debate. Calls for fair trial have resonated in the US, with numerous criticisms directed at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for allegedly arresting him for political motives.

Germay's response

International reactions to Kejriwal's detention

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the US had said that it is closely following reports of Kejriwal's arrest. This came days after Germany's Foreign Office Spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said that the AAP national convener, like any other Indian citizen facing charges, is entitled to a fair and impartial trial. He expressed hope that the case will uphold the "principles of judicial independence" and "basic democratic norms."

India reacts

India reacts to Germany's comments on Kejriwal's arrest

Germany's statements evoked a sharp response from the Indian government. The MEA summoned Georg Enzweiler, the deputy chief of mission at the German embassy, and labeled Fischer's remarks "blatant interference in internal matters." The ministry further said that "biased assumptions are most unwarranted." The German embassy has yet to respond to this protest.

Protest

AAP plans rally to protest Delhi CM's arrest

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has announced plans for a large-scale rally by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance on March 31 at the Ramlila Maidan. Separately, on Monday, the AAP launched a social media campaign to protest against their party chief's arrest. The campaign involves AAP leaders and volunteers changing their social media profile pictures to an image of Kejriwal behind bars, with the caption "Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal (Modi's biggest fear is Kejriwal)."