Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 7th time

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:48 am Feb 26, 2024

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the federal agency should wait for the court's decision, which will be pronounced after the hearing on March 16. The party has said that the multiple summonses served to Kejriwal are "unwarranted."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, the ED had approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses in the investigation. In the court, the CM had said that he will physically appear before it on the next date of hearing—March 16. Notably, Kejriwal's refusal to appear before the ED raises the possibility of him becoming the first sitting Delhi CM to face arrest.

ED's argument

ED's investigation into excise policy

According to the ED, the agency has to record Kejriwal's statement on issues like the formulation of the excise policy and allegations of bribery, among others. In a chargesheet filed in the case in December 2023, the ED claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth Rs. 45 crore generated via the policy for its 2022 Goa Assembly poll campaign.

ED summons

Kejriwal has already skipped six summons

On February 19, Kejriwal skipped the sixth summons. Alleging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s government at the Centre is using federal agencies to target the AAP, the party has denied all charges leveled by the ED. To note, the Delhi CM has not been named as an accused in the case.

Background

What is the Delhi excise policy

In November 2021, the Delhi government implemented the revamped liquor excise policy for 2021-22. However, it decided to scrap it less than a year later amid extensive corruption allegations. Central investigation agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. The Kerjiwal-led Delhi administration denied the charges and said the strategy would have increased revenue.