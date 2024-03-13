Next Article

Pennsylvania Congressman voiced support for eliminating the 7% country quota on Green Cards

US needs highly qualified professionals from India, says Congressman

By Riya Baibhawi 02:27 pm Mar 13, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright has voiced support for eliminating the 7% country quota on Green Cards, acknowledging the importance of highly skilled professionals from India. "There are so many highly educated people in India," he said. According to Cartwright, the United States (US) would be "foolish and foolhardy not to take full advantage of the people" who want to come to this country and become part of our economy.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The US issues Permanent Resident Cards, or Green Cards, to all immigrants, confirming the right to reside there permanently. The American immigration law allocates around 140,000 employment-based Green Cards annually, but only 7% can go to people from a single country. It is due to this regulation that people from countries like India have to wait for years to get a Green Card. The push for removal of this quota has increased in recent times.

Statement

7% quote hurts big countries like India

Congressman Cartwright said he believes the arbitrary 7% quota goes against America's tradition of welcoming individuals with high intellect and work standards. "To cut ourselves off with this arbitrary 7% number, that's a mistake, and that's why I'm proud to be part of the effort to do away with that," Cartwright added. He said the rule "disproportionately hurts big nations like India."

US-India relations

We want more Indians in the US: Cartwright

The Congressman also emphasized that it was essential that the US has a close and enduring friendship with India. "The international trade that goes on between the two countries is vital. The most important export from India are the people. In my own district in northeastern Pennsylvania is a vibrant, wonderful, family-oriented community of Indians." "These are the kinds of people we want in the United States of America," he added.

Support for the call

Indian-American Organizations back Green Card quota removal

Notably, Cartwright's call echoes demands made by Indian-American organizations like the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora (FIIDS) in their efforts to eliminate the per-country quota on Green Cards. The Pennsylvania representative emphasized the importance of immigrants in the US, saying that the country "depends on high quality, highly skilled and smart labor." "It's one of the natural advantages of the United States that we welcome people from all over the world."