Blackcat ransomware gang responsible for pharmacy outage in US

What's the story The 'Blackcat' ransomware gang is allegedly responsible for a recent cyberattack on UnitedHealth's tech division, Change Healthcare. This caused a six-day disruption in prescription deliveries. According to insiders who spoke with Reuters, the issue began when hackers infiltrated Change Healthcare's IT systems, leading to widespread pharmacy disruptions across the US. The country's cyber watchdog agency, CISA, is yet to make an announcement.

Impact on pharmacy chains and insurance claims

Major pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS Health have reported that the Change Healthcare outage is impacting their operations. The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) announced last week that numerous pharmacies nationwide were unable to submit insurance claims for patients due to the hack. They also mentioned "significant backlogs of prescriptions" that couldn't be processed because of the ongoing problem.

Blackcat gang's notoriety

Known as "ALPHV," the 'Blackcat' ransomware gang is infamous for encrypting data and demanding large cryptocurrency ransoms. They have previously targeted big-name companies such as Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International. So far, neither Change Healthcare nor UnitedHealth have commented on the situation, and the Blackcat group has not confirmed whether they were behind the attack.

There's a million-dollar bounty on Blackcat

The US State Department has announced a $10 million bounty for information that could help identify/locate important leaders of the Blackcat gang. In addition to the hefty sum, there is a $5 million reward for tips about persons who plan to participate in the gang's ransomware attacks. Blackcat is responsible for more than 60 cyber breaches across the world. It has also extorted at least $300 million in ransom payments from unsuspecting victims.