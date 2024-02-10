US: 41-year-old Indian-origin executive attacked on street last week dies
An Indian-origin executive, Vivek Chander Taneja, lost his life in Washington, United States (US), days after being injured in an assault outside a Japanese restaurant. The 41-year-old Virginia resident was critically injured when an unknown assailant knocked him to the ground and hit him on the head near the pavement. The incident is part of a recent string of attacks and deaths involving Indians and Indian-Americans in the US.
Authorities launch manhunt for suspect, announce cash reward
The incident took place last Friday when Taneja was leaving Shoto and Akedo, two sister Japanese restaurants, around 2:00am. However, the cause of the conflict remains unknown. Police later found Taneja unconscious and severely injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he died on Wednesday. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who was caught on CCTV footage. They have also announced a $25,000 (approximately Rs. 2 lakh) reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
Who was Vivek Taneja
Taneja was the co-founder and president of the Virginia-based information technology (IT) firm Dynamo Technologies. He also led Dynamo's various partnership initiatives and numerous technical consulting engagements across the public and private sectors, according to the company's website. Taneja lived in Alexandria, Virginia, and graduated from George Mason University in the US state. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
Recent attacks, deaths of Indian-origin individuals in US
At least five Indian-origin students reportedly died in the US in January alone. Two Indian-American students from Purdue University were found dead within a week. Another student, Shreyas Reddy, with an American passport, was found dead last week, although investigators ruled out foul play. Vivek Saini (25) of Haryana was beaten to death by a homeless person in Georgia in January. Another Indian student, Akul Dhawan, was found dead outside the University of Illinois the same month.
US envoy Eric Garcetti's reassurance message
In response to the recent attacks, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti reassured that the US was committed to making the US a safe destination for Indian students. "Our heart always is touched when any tragedy occurs, whether it's a life taken by somebody or any violence no matter who they are," he said. "We are very committed to making sure that Indians know that the United States is a wonderful place to study and to be safe," he added.