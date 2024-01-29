Context

Why does this story matter?

The deaths of three Americans at Tower 22 in Jordan, near the Syrian border, mark a notable escalation in the already volatile situation in the Middle East. The ongoing crisis erupted on October 7 after the Palestinian terror group Hamas killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The latter responded with a military operation in the strip, killing over 23,200 Palestinians so far. Things have remained tense in the region ever since.

Details

Iran denies involvement, Biden promises response

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, denied any involvement in the attack, claiming such accusations are made "with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region." Despite this, President Biden vowed the US "will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing." Biden was briefed on the situation by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other officials.

What Next?

Casualties and previous attacks on US bases

The identities of the fallen and injured US troops have not been disclosed as their families are being notified. At least 34 military personnel are being assessed for potential traumatic brain injuries, with some injured soldiers medically evacuated for further care. Since October 17, US bases in Iraq and Syria have experienced at least 97 attacks, while a retaliatory US strike in Baghdad killed a militia leader accused of orchestrating assaults on American personnel.