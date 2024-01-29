Details

4 accused apprehended in July 2022

The four accused, Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Wafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi, were apprehended in July 2022, News18 reported. "They were charged with conspiring to conduct an operation targeting a Ministry of Defense facility in the central province of Isfahan," the judiciary website Mizan Online was quoted as saying.

Iran's statement

Accused sent to African nations for training: Iran

Iran has alleged that the four people were recruited by Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, approximately eighteen months prior to the operation. The accused were reportedly sent to African nations for military training courses, which allegedly included the presence of Mossad officers, according to statements from the judiciary. These men were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2023.

Rewind

Foiled Mossad's plot, Iran said in 2023

In August 2023, Iran announced it had disrupted a "highly intricate" project initiated by Mossad to undermine its ballistic missile sector. This announcement came months after Tehran accused Israel of orchestrating a drone strike on a military facility in Isfahan in February. The ongoing conflict between the two nations, spans decades and is often referred to as a "shadow war."